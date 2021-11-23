Senior Data Engineer with AWS – Contract – Midrand – up to R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Want to be part of a Globally recognized brand that believes that enthusiasm is the engine that drives them to make extraordinary ideas and visions a reality for their customers every day? They currently are looking for a Senior Data Engineer with AWS to join their exciting organization.
The successful candidate must have expertise in ETL optimization, designing, coding, and tuning big data processes using Apache Spark.
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science or similar
- 10-12 years’ experience
- AWS
- Lambda
- DynamoDB
- Param Store
- Secrets Manager
- Athena
- Glue
- CloudWatch
- Step Function
- SNS
- Code Build/Pipeline
- CloudFormation
- S3
- Python 3x
- SQL
- Py Spark
- Boto3
- Terraform
- ETL
Responsibilities:
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends Generic Technical / Functional skills
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
