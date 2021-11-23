Software Test Analyst (Centurion) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge Software Company with a focus on digital transformation seeks a critical thinking & solutions-driven Software Test Analyst to join its Agile team in Centurion. Your role will entail actively acquiring information from stakeholders, evaluating and reporting test results, test progress and product quality. You must possess a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or similar discipline or equivalent experience which must be at least 8 years, 4+ years Software QA experience and developing test strategies, plans & scripts, 3+ years Backend services testing and experience with setting up test data. You must also have proficiency in Selenium, Katalon Studio, JMeter, Git, Subversion, Mercurial and [URL Removed] acquire information from stakeholders (rather than relying entirely on written specifications).

Accurately evaluate and report test results, test progress, and product quality.

Work effectively to define testable user stories, especially acceptance criteria, with customer representatives and stakeholders.

Evaluate existing test scenarios and test plans.

Collaborate within the team, working in pairs with Programmers and other team members.

Respond to change quickly, including changing, adding, or improving test cases.

Update existing test scenarios, test plans, and test scripts as necessary.

Plan and organise their own work.

Execute testing on both web Front end and Back-end systems (Configurations).

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field, or comparable experience.

Experience/Skills

8 Years of additional relevant experience may be substituted for education.

4+ Years

Software Quality Assurance.

Developing test strategies, plans and scripts.

3+ Years

Backend services testing.

Experience with test data setup.

Some experience with test automation (Selenium, Katalon Studio, JMeter).

Experience using version control (Git, Subversion, Mercurial).

Basic knowledge and understanding using SQL.

Advantageous –

Experience in JIRA, Confluence and Business Process Engines.

ATTRIBUTES:

Positive and solution-oriented with team members and stakeholders.

Display critical, quality-oriented, sceptical thinking about the product.

