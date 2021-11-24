Business Analyst IT

Are you a Business Analyst who wants to try something new and exciting ? This role is 100% for you! A German Automotive giant is looking for a Business Analyst to join their fanatsic team of developers in Gauteng!

The ideal candidate should have:

4 years overall BA experience of which 3+ must be on custom developed solutions.

Web and digital project experience advantageous.

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Technical / Functional Skills Include:

Gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements in time for the next sprint with stakeholder’s sign-off

Backlog prioritisation with stakeholders

Document requirements in Confluence with appropriate detailed user stories in JIRA – including acceptance criteria

Understanding of Databases and Infrastructure.

Presenting analysis and user stories to the project team.

Assist with Compliance Documentation.

Assist with Manual Testing when required.

Trouble shooting and defect investigation with developers and testers.

Writing SQL Queries (advantageous).

Familiar with Postman and Swagger (advantageous).

Familiar with Agile methodologies (Scrum).

The ideal candidate will have the following responsibilities:

Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements with Stakeholders

Structuring and prioritising business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval

Translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements.

Prioritize and organize requirements and create conceptual prototypes

Document requirements in appropriate detailed user stories on JIRA (Agile methodology) including acceptance criteria for testers.

Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques.

Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

Identify effective solutions for business software system issues.

Ability to work in a collaborative environment.

Acts as a bridge and channel between the customer and the development team

Apply today for more information 🙂

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Postman

Swagger

SQL

Jira

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

