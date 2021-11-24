Business Analyst IT

Are you a Business Analyst who wants to try something new and exciting ? This role is 100% for you! A German Automotive giant is looking for a Business Analyst to join their fanatsic team of developers in Gauteng!

The ideal candidate should have:

  • 4 years overall BA experience of which 3+ must be on custom developed solutions.
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous.
  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Technical / Functional Skills Include:

  • Gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements in time for the next sprint with stakeholder’s sign-off
  • Backlog prioritisation with stakeholders
  • Document requirements in Confluence with appropriate detailed user stories in JIRA – including acceptance criteria
  • Understanding of Databases and Infrastructure.
  • Presenting analysis and user stories to the project team.
  • Assist with Compliance Documentation.
  • Assist with Manual Testing when required.
  • Trouble shooting and defect investigation with developers and testers.
  • Writing SQL Queries (advantageous).
  • Familiar with Postman and Swagger (advantageous).
  • Familiar with Agile methodologies (Scrum).

The ideal candidate will have the following responsibilities:

  • Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements with Stakeholders
  • Structuring and prioritising business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval
  • Translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements.
  • Prioritize and organize requirements and create conceptual prototypes
  • Document requirements in appropriate detailed user stories on JIRA (Agile methodology) including acceptance criteria for testers.
  • Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques.
  • Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving
  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts
  • Identify effective solutions for business software system issues.
  • Ability to work in a collaborative environment.
  • Acts as a bridge and channel between the customer and the development team

