Business Analyst IT

Are you a Business Analyst who wants to try something new and exciting ? This role is 100% for you! A German Automotive giant is looking for a Business Analyst to join their fanatsic team of developers in Gauteng!
The ideal candidate should have:
- 4 years overall BA experience of which 3+ must be on custom developed solutions.
- Web and digital project experience advantageous.
- Agile working experience (Mandatory)
Technical / Functional Skills Include:
- Gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements in time for the next sprint with stakeholder’s sign-off
- Backlog prioritisation with stakeholders
- Document requirements in Confluence with appropriate detailed user stories in JIRA – including acceptance criteria
- Understanding of Databases and Infrastructure.
- Presenting analysis and user stories to the project team.
- Assist with Compliance Documentation.
- Assist with Manual Testing when required.
- Trouble shooting and defect investigation with developers and testers.
- Writing SQL Queries (advantageous).
- Familiar with Postman and Swagger (advantageous).
- Familiar with Agile methodologies (Scrum).
The ideal candidate will have the following responsibilities:
- Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements with Stakeholders
- Structuring and prioritising business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval
- Translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements.
- Prioritize and organize requirements and create conceptual prototypes
- Document requirements in appropriate detailed user stories on JIRA (Agile methodology) including acceptance criteria for testers.
- Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques.
- Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts
- Identify effective solutions for business software system issues.
- Ability to work in a collaborative environment.
- Acts as a bridge and channel between the customer and the development team
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Postman
- Swagger
- SQL
- Jira
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma