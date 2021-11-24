CTO Tech Lead

Our client in the Agricultural environment is looking for an experienced CTO tech lead to join their growing team.

The ideal candidate should have:

Hands-on tech lead role to deliver increasingly more value to our trading community:

Lead the design and delivery of mobile app products and services, and related engineering practises and disciplines

Lead and set the business’s overall technology direction

Exploit existing technologies whilst exploring new tech opportunities and innovations

Intensely engage with key users, product owners, technology partners and business collaborators to build and unlock short and long term platform value

Your skillset and experience should include :

Extensive hands-on agile software engineering experience

Proven experience leading teams

Extensive experience in cloud infrastructure (preferable AWS)

Tech budgeting and SLA management experience

Collaboration with technology suppliers and partners

Computer Science Hons/Engineering qualification

Apply today for more information and lets get those appliccations across 🙂

Desired Skills:

AWS

SLA management

AGile

Mobile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position