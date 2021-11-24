Our client in the Agricultural environment is looking for an experienced CTO tech lead to join their growing team.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Hands-on tech lead role to deliver increasingly more value to our trading community:
- Lead the design and delivery of mobile app products and services, and related engineering practises and disciplines
- Lead and set the business’s overall technology direction
- Exploit existing technologies whilst exploring new tech opportunities and innovations
- Intensely engage with key users, product owners, technology partners and business collaborators to build and unlock short and long term platform value
Your skillset and experience should include :
- Extensive hands-on agile software engineering experience
- Proven experience leading teams
- Extensive experience in cloud infrastructure (preferable AWS)
- Tech budgeting and SLA management experience
- Collaboration with technology suppliers and partners
- Computer Science Hons/Engineering qualification
Apply today for more information and lets get those appliccations across 🙂
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- SLA management
- AGile
- Mobile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree