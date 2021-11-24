CTO Tech Lead

Nov 24, 2021

Our client in the Agricultural environment is looking for an experienced CTO tech lead to join their growing team.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Hands-on tech lead role to deliver increasingly more value to our trading community:
  • Lead the design and delivery of mobile app products and services, and related engineering practises and disciplines
  • Lead and set the business’s overall technology direction
  • Exploit existing technologies whilst exploring new tech opportunities and innovations
  • Intensely engage with key users, product owners, technology partners and business collaborators to build and unlock short and long term platform value

Your skillset and experience should include :

  • Extensive hands-on agile software engineering experience
  • Proven experience leading teams
  • Extensive experience in cloud infrastructure (preferable AWS)
  • Tech budgeting and SLA management experience
  • Collaboration with technology suppliers and partners
  • Computer Science Hons/Engineering qualification

Apply today for more information and lets get those appliccations across 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • SLA management
  • AGile
  • Mobile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position