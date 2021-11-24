Data Engineer – Sandton – up to R750k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Looking to work for a lean financial services company that rewards its clients for spending and offers the best saving plans all in one? They are looking to hire the services of a Data Engineer to join their dynamic team!

You will be required to ensure effective movement, collection, integration, storage, and provisioning of data to meet business objectives through sound understanding of business unit requirements and frequent collaboration with relevant stakeholders (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database and Solution Architects, Business Intelligence Developers, Data Scientists and Product Owners.

Requirements:

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science /Engineering or Information Systems

4 to 6 years commercial experience

Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) proficiency

Responsibilities:

Control expenditure and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs

Manage acquisition, consumption, and deployment of data for operational use

Provide required support in designing and developing systems and solutions

Contribute to business analysis processes

Manage data and system integration and testing

Conduct research on architectural systems

Develop, encourage, and nurture collaborative relationships across area of specialisation

Participate in planned activities that are appropriate for own development

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration, and innovation

Reference Number for this position is NN54042 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of up to R750k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

