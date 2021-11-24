Data Scientist – Artificial Intelligence – Johannesburg – up to R1.1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do you want to work for a company that gives you a chance to take the first step in making dreams become a reality and happens to be one of the leaders in the financial services industry? They are looking for a Data Scientist in an Artificial Intelligence environment.

The incumbent will have to provide automation support for ML pipelines; build code, run tests (CI), and safely deploy a new version of an application (CD) to allow for the removal of manual errors, and provide standardised feedback loops, to enable fast product iterations.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science / Mathematics / Engineering

6-7 years commercial experience

CI/CD

Spark

Dask

Cloud

AWS

Azure

Qlik

Power BI

Tableau

Responsibilities:

Liaise with stakeholders to analyse business problems, clarify requirements, and define the scope of the resolution needed

Utilise strong written and verbal communication to help stakeholders navigate through “grey” territory, to support the team in meeting the AI and ML needs of stakeholders

Work with SMEs from SBG suppliers, to maximise value from suppliers, supporting the communication with and influencing of external stakeholders

Deliver initiatives that drive improved Customer experience and retention through AI, to enable a positive client impact

Make a positive and sustainable impact to AI communities in the bank, supporting a positive employee impact

Deliver solutions that push SBG towards transforming into a more AI-native organisation, enabling a positive shareholder impact

