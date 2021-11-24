Data Scientist – Artificial Intelligence – Johannesburg – up to R1.1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do you want to work for a company that gives you a chance to take the first step in making dreams become a reality and happens to be one of the leaders in the financial services industry? They are looking for a Data Scientist in an Artificial Intelligence environment.
The incumbent will have to provide automation support for ML pipelines; build code, run tests (CI), and safely deploy a new version of an application (CD) to allow for the removal of manual errors, and provide standardised feedback loops, to enable fast product iterations.
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science / Mathematics / Engineering
- 6-7 years commercial experience
- CI/CD
- Spark
- Dask
- Cloud
- AWS
- Azure
- Qlik
- Power BI
- Tableau
Responsibilities:
- Liaise with stakeholders to analyse business problems, clarify requirements, and define the scope of the resolution needed
- Utilise strong written and verbal communication to help stakeholders navigate through “grey” territory, to support the team in meeting the AI and ML needs of stakeholders
- Work with SMEs from SBG suppliers, to maximise value from suppliers, supporting the communication with and influencing of external stakeholders
- Deliver initiatives that drive improved Customer experience and retention through AI, to enable a positive client impact
- Make a positive and sustainable impact to AI communities in the bank, supporting a positive employee impact
- Deliver solutions that push SBG towards transforming into a more AI-native organisation, enabling a positive shareholder impact
