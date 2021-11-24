Digital Strategist at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Analysing, monitoring, optimising, reporting and coordinating performance of all Digital Marketing channels.
- Exploring new channels as well as looking into new ways of reaching a target audience and maximizing the results with clients.
- Monitoring and managing the performance of websites’ landing pages metrics and lead the improvement of the user experience.
- Working closely with various teams as well as outsourced service providers.
- Researching the latest digital tools and interactive trends.
- Creating integrated and cost-effective digital strategies.
- Driving value for the organization.
- Analysing and reporting on digital campaigns.
- Analysing customer and user data.
- Engaging with clients, sales teams and management.
- Mapping out how digital assets will be optimised for business results.
- Defining and actioning digital events.
Qualifications:
- Degree in Advertising, Marketing, Communication Science or equivalent.
- Google Ads certified – Search, Shopping, Display, Video, Apps.
- Google Analytics certified.
Skills / Experience:
- 3 years experience in Marketing (Google and Facebook’s advertising platforms).
- Previous experience in a digital marketing or media agency environment.
- Google Analytics (Google certification would be a bonus).
- Google Ads and Facebook Ads managers.
- Managing a business Facebook page.
- Facebook business manager.
- Ability to clearly define and articulate what is:
- Programmatic Advertising | Google Ad Auction.
- Ads Relevance Score | A good landing page.
- The difference between Exact Match, Broad match, phrase match, exact match modifier, and Broad match modifier | A true view ad.
- The difference between a Facebook ad and a boosted post.
- The difference between a click and an outbound click.
- Google Tag manager | The partner network.
- ROAs | Search Impression Share | Brand Safety.
- Experience in advertising on the following channels:
- Google Search | Google Display | Google Partner network.
- YouTube | Google App’s | Facebook.
- Instagram | Messenger | FB Partner network.
Desired Skills:
- Digital Marketing
- Google AdWords
- Google Analytics