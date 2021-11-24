Front End Developer (JHB/Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:AN exciting new InsureTech start-up backed by a global Insurance Giant, seeks the coding talents of a Front End Developer to join its team on a mission to pioneer a modern way of doing insurance. Your role will entail a diverse range of tasks across various UI layers from mail design and implementation to front end website development including strong CSS, HTML and JavaScript (Node.js, Typescript, React). You must possess a PhD/MSc/BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent discipline, 3+ years suitable work experience in a similar role and have experience designing and building large and complex (yet maintainable) systems, websites and apps, and you should be able to do so in about one-third of the time that most competent people think possible. Top-notch communication and management skills are essential. Any Android & iOS will prove beneficial. You must be willing to work remotely or to relocate to [URL Removed] –

MSc, BSc or PhD in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent discipline.

Experience/Skills –

3+ Years relevant work experience.

Industry Knowledge: Agile Methodologies, Software Development Lifecycle, Systems Analysis, Solution Architecture, IT Strategy, Business Process Design.

CSS, HTML and JavaScript (Node.js, TypeScript and React).

Advantageous

Android and iOS Development.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Front

End

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position