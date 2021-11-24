Mid-Level Software Developer (Python/Java/Node.js) (CPT/DBN) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge eHealth company seeks the coding expertise of forward-thinking Mid-Level Software Developer with strong Python, Java & Node.js to join its agile development team in Durban / Cape Town. You will work on multiple projects with a focus on interoperability and data exchange between health systems. The ideal candidate will require at least 3 years experience working with multiple technologies in production enterprise environments, and prior experience in a similar role with exceptional coding ability and understanding of software design patterns & architecture as well as expertise in relational and NoSQL database development. You will also need to be able to take ownership of software deliverables and work unsupervised by Senior Developers and have experience in the Public Health sector. Your tech toolset should also include JavaScript, HTML, CSS, [URL Removed] and [URL Removed] for Risk Management of the overall software product.

Mentorship of other Software Engineers.

REQUIREMENTS:

3 Years experience working with multiple technologies in production enterprise environments and this

Solid understanding of web technologies and protocols and enterprise systems development experience.

Experience with Java, Python, Node.js.

Experience as a Mid- Level Software Engineer, with the ability to work within team.

Excellent coding skills and understanding of software design patterns and architecture.

Front End development experience with JavaScript, HTML, CSS and relevant platforms and libraries.

Use of Agile development practices.

Expertise in relational and NoSQL database development.

Ability to take ownership of software deliverables and work unsupervised by Senior Developers.

Experience in Public Health sector

Previous work with Electronic Health Record systems.

React.js, Typescript and related frameworks.

Advantageous –

Docker experience.

