Monitoring Network Engineer

Looking for a Selfstarter and a CISCO Network Monitoring Engineer with at least 2 – 3 years work experience in a NOC Monitoring role.
MUST BE CCNA OR CCNP CERTIFIED and still VALID!
Qualifications:
- CCNA: Cisco Certified Network Associate – Routing and Switching
- CCNP: Cisco Certified Network Professional – Routing and Switching
- JNCIA (preferable)
Skills & Experience:
- 2-3 years of customer support and incident resolution within a Network service provider.
- 2-3 years’ experience in Troubleshooting firewalls, routers and switches.
- 2-3 years’ experience with configuring switches and routers
- 2-3 years Network Monitoring
- 2-3 years Monitoring of Traffic
- Familiar with routing protocols e.g. RIP, BGP
- Have the experience of dealing with the pressures that Corporate Customers bring
Key Technologies:
- Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
- Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS
- Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series
- Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /
- TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
- Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS
- VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
- LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)
- VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs
- Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA
- Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];
- Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Cisco
- CCNA
- CCNP
- CONFIGURATAIONS
- SWITCHING
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
IT Services
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid