Monitoring Network Engineer

Nov 24, 2021

Looking for a Selfstarter and a CISCO Network Monitoring Engineer with at least 2 – 3 years work experience in a NOC Monitoring role.

MUST BE CCNA OR CCNP CERTIFIED and still VALID!

Qualifications:

  • CCNA: Cisco Certified Network Associate – Routing and Switching
  • CCNP: Cisco Certified Network Professional – Routing and Switching
  • JNCIA (preferable)

Skills & Experience:

  • 2-3 years of customer support and incident resolution within a Network service provider.
  • 2-3 years’ experience in Troubleshooting firewalls, routers and switches.
  • 2-3 years’ experience with configuring switches and routers
  • 2-3 years Network Monitoring
  • 2-3 years Monitoring of Traffic
  • Familiar with routing protocols e.g. RIP, BGP
  • Have the experience of dealing with the pressures that Corporate Customers bring

Key Technologies:

  • Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
  • Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS
  • Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series
  • Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /
  • TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
  • Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS
  • VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
  • LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)
  • VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs
  • Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA
  • Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];
  • Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco
  • CCNA
  • CCNP
  • CONFIGURATAIONS
  • SWITCHING

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

IT Services

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid

