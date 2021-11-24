Monitoring Network Engineer

Looking for a Selfstarter and a CISCO Network Monitoring Engineer with at least 2 – 3 years work experience in a NOC Monitoring role.

MUST BE CCNA OR CCNP CERTIFIED and still VALID!

Qualifications:

CCNA: Cisco Certified Network Associate – Routing and Switching

CCNP: Cisco Certified Network Professional – Routing and Switching

JNCIA (preferable)

Skills & Experience:

2-3 years of customer support and incident resolution within a Network service provider.

2-3 years’ experience in Troubleshooting firewalls, routers and switches.

2-3 years’ experience with configuring switches and routers

2-3 years Network Monitoring

2-3 years Monitoring of Traffic

Familiar with routing protocols e.g. RIP, BGP

Have the experience of dealing with the pressures that Corporate Customers bring

Key Technologies:

Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols

Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS

Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series

Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /

TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4

Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS

VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS

LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)

VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs

Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA

Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];

Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Cisco

CCNA

CCNP

CONFIGURATAIONS

SWITCHING

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

IT Services

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

