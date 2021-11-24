Network & Systems Administrator (Helpdesk)

Nov 24, 2021

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT qualification
  • At least 5 years experience in network administration and related functions
  • Certification in disciplines such as Cisco CCNA, CompTIA Network+ or Microsoft certifications in Windows Server and Windows Client
  • Microsoft Windows Server 2016, 2019 – Highly skilled
  • Microsoft Active directory – Highly skilled
  • Hyper V management – Highly skilled
  • DHCP, DNS – Highly skilled
  • Microsoft Office 365 – Highly skilled
  • Linux – Highly skilled
  • Meraki and Checkpoint firewalls – medium
  • Microsoft Teams – medium
  • Backup management (Data Protection Manager) – medium
  • Microsoft Azure – Highly skilled
  • VOIP Telephony – advantageous
  • DR Systems understanding
  • SNMP knowledge

KPAs:

  • Assist users with mobile and remote connections and communications
  • Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes for example but not limited to Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Sage, Microsoft, EMC, Data Domain, etc
  • Maintain and manage Microsoft System centre components installed
  • Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and physically
  • Operate helpdesk and log calls
  • Perform daily, routine and periodic tasks such as removing backup tapes completing daily check logs and files, and provide reports to Senior Network admin on schedule
  • Rotate job roles with the Helpdesk support
  • Rotate job roles with the Network and Server support
  • Support users with login and passwords
  • Set up and configure workstations and servers when needed, as well as perform routine maintenance
  • Support users with windows issues
  • Windows Server support (VMware and HyperV)

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

