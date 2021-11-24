Record quarter for AMD computer and graphics segment

AMD is a household name among gamers. It benefitted from the boost in engagement the gaming industry experienced in 2020, and which has clearly carried over the momentum into 2021.

According to data presented by Wette.de, in Q3 2021, AMD recorded its largest ever quarterly revenue to date from the computer and graphics segment – $2,4-billion.

Q3 2021’s revenue also marks the 3rd consecutive quarter that AMD breached the $2-billion revenue mark and the fifth consecutive quarter to experience growth.

From the period of Q3 2020 – Q3 2021 AMD’s Computer and Graphics segment experienced a rosy Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9,5%.

In Q3 2021 AMD also registered its highest quarterly net income since 2020 amounting to $923-million. This figure is a 137% increase from Q3 2020’s net income.

Total revenue for AMD also crossed an important milestone as it breached the $4-billion mark for the first time after generating in Q3 2021.

AMD’s total quarterly revenue experienced double digit CAGR growth of 11,4% within the one period from Q3 2020 and Q3 2021.

Robert Pascal, editor at Wette.de, comments: “AMD’s place in gaming was further solidified in 2020 when engagement spiked and even casual gamers were exposed to the brand. The company has done well in recent years to position itself as one of the premier names in gaming.”