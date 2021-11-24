senior c# back-end developer

NEW JOB IN at an engineering hub & world class education platform is looking to hire two C# Back End Developer’s, to work on an Invigilation platform. You will be working directly with a tech team based in Perth and the Philippines, gaining global experience, and engaging with some of the best!

This is a fast-paced, result-driven environment, based in Midrand with a hybrid model in place.

This is what you need to secure an interview:

You have a good 5 years’ experience coding in the Microsoft stack: C#, .Net Core

Other key tech skills include AngularJS, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, DevOps, SQL Server, Git

IIS Server Knowledge is a plus

You have some knowledge of cloud services

By nature you are Detail-oriented and organized, you love to collaborate and knowledge share

Desired Skills:

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

