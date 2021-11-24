Senior C# Developer – Remote – R1.1m per annum

Join a dev shop dripping in finesse with the latest tech within Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality. You will be using the latest web technologies and advanced analytics to develop world first solutions. Engage in next level tech that will take your career to new heights.

You will be responsible for providing guidance on technical issues and ensuring that a quality product is delivered while having exposure to leading technologies and a variety of business domains.

Requirements:

knowledge and experience in – ASP.Net (C#), TypeScript (or JavaScript) and Python

Working knowledge of the .Net Framework.

Deep knowledge of modern web development techniques

In-depth understanding of the applied branching strategy

IT related degree or diploma with marks that have consistently been above 65%

If you are an innovative, problem solver with a team orientation and motivated by client satisfaction and high-quality output, then reach out to me today and I’ll share why this is the ideal place for an engaged mind.

Desired Skills:

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

