Senior Frontend Developer – Angular /React – Netherlands – R12m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

New work: My client is an advanced tech hub with a core focus in introducing unprecedented healthcare possibilities to your doorstep. They have developed first world mobile tech to facilitate the healthcare sector in the interaction between, the customer, medical aid’s & health care providers around the globe.

With headquarters located in Amsterdam, they currently seek a highly proficient Senior Frontend Developer to form part of their team of tech guru’s.

They offer to cover the costs of your relocation, Visa application and a couple of other necessary essentials to get you off to the best start possible.

This phenomenal opportunity will have you working alongside cloud engineers, designers and business owners on Greenfields projects to deliver quality solutions for end users.

Requirements:

6+ years’ experience in Frontend Development

Expertise in Angular 10+ / React & [URL Removed] TypeScript

Experience in Cypress or other automated testing tools

Qualifications:

BSc degree or similar

