Senior Project Manager (DBN) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced eHealth company in Durban seeks an ambitious and self-driven Senior Project Manager with the exceptional ability to juggle multiple tasks and priorities and applies technology to visualise data clearly and effectively. You will provide critical support over the lifecycle of projects, supporting the Technical Director in project analysis; planning and evaluations; scoping and documenting preparation and review of cost schedules, budgets and forecast returns. You will also be expected to provide regular reporting to ensure on time deliverables and substantial risk management assessments (including budget tracking, benchmarking; slippage reporting and milestone monitoring). The ideal candidate must be comfortable navigating the nuanced world of diverse stakeholders and voices delivering in a complexity of changing understanding. The incumbent must be able to demonstrate strong eco-systemic thinking and leverage analytical and administrative skills to support the team and broader [URL Removed] and collate projects information required to manage start-up to delivery on projects – includes preparing detailed plans reporting intervals, determining resources and allocation, timelines management and identifying risk.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously and set priorities.
- Experience working within a diverse team.
- Good knowledge of Computer skills (Email, Internet, Word, Excel etc.).
- Fluent in English (both oral and written).
- Excellent relationship building skills.
- Experience in developing document and writing reports, minutes etc.
- Excellent report writing, presentation and administrative skills.
- Experience in Public Health sector.
- Previous work with Electronic Health Record systems.
Advantageous Experience with donor-funded projects, particularly USAID and/or [URL Removed] technologies to visualise data clearly and effectively.
Advantageous Experience with donor-funded projects, particularly USAID and/or [URL Removed] technologies to visualise data clearly and effectively.
