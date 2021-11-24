Senior Project Manager (DBN) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced eHealth company in Durban seeks an ambitious and self-driven Senior Project Manager with the exceptional ability to juggle multiple tasks and priorities and applies technology to visualise data clearly and effectively. You will provide critical support over the lifecycle of projects, supporting the Technical Director in project analysis; planning and evaluations; scoping and documenting preparation and review of cost schedules, budgets and forecast returns. You will also be expected to provide regular reporting to ensure on time deliverables and substantial risk management assessments (including budget tracking, benchmarking; slippage reporting and milestone monitoring). The ideal candidate must be comfortable navigating the nuanced world of diverse stakeholders and voices delivering in a complexity of changing understanding. The incumbent must be able to demonstrate strong eco-systemic thinking and leverage analytical and administrative skills to support the team and broader [URL Removed] and collate projects information required to manage start-up to delivery on projects – includes preparing detailed plans reporting intervals, determining resources and allocation, timelines management and identifying risk.

Facilitation of meaningful project timeframes, objectives and communications and necessary team dynamics.

Verify data and information and analysis.

Maintain current knowledge on the legislation applicable to each project.

Provide support by handling some operational aspects of a project – coordinating with stakeholders and consultants, conducting internal meetings, reviewing finances, and streamlining the overall workflow, with the primary aim of keeping the project on schedule.

Establish key performance indicators and monitor the project with reference to cost estimates, overall plans, and deliverable deadlines.

Prepare presentations and regular status reports to be prepared for the Technical Director.

Act as the main source of information about the project to Technical Director.

Provide expert advice that will add value to the different projects.

Identify and advise on partnering to develop strategic relationships to create opportunities, improve performance and solve business problems.

Identify strategic options to add value, using data and technology.

Analyse and evaluate data using appropriate technologies and tools like Gantt Charts, Critical Path Analysis and Slippage Reports.

Apply development and performance management, in the wider business and technological environment, within the context of strategic planning and implementation.

Direct organisational performance through the selection and measurement of financial and non-financial performance indicators.

Collaborate on the key tactical and organisational areas of budgeting and control, capital investments, people and resource management

Consult on the design and use of current and emerging technology and information systems to improve strategic decision-making and organisational performance

Align organisational strategic objectives with stakeholder needs and manage expectations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously and set priorities.

Experience working within a diverse team.

Good knowledge of Computer skills (Email, Internet, Word, Excel etc.).

Fluent in English (both oral and written).

Excellent relationship building skills.

Experience in developing document and writing reports, minutes etc.

Excellent report writing, presentation and administrative skills.

Experience in Public Health sector.

Previous work with Electronic Health Record systems.

Advantageous Experience with donor-funded projects, particularly USAID and/or [URL Removed] technologies to visualise data clearly and effectively.

Applies scepticism and ethical judgement to the use of data and data technology.

Positively develops relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Communicates and gains commitment from internal and external stakeholders.

Uses emerging technologies to collaborate and communicate effectively with stakeholders.

Applies professional and ethical judgement when engaging with stakeholders, team members and management.

Excellent time management and coordination skills.

Flexible and willingness to undertake additional responsibilities.

Ability to work both independently and in teams, within a fast-paced environment.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

