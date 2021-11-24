Software Tester (Junior to Mid) at Headhunters

Our IT client prides itself on professional business software development consulting methodologies. Our client seeks to employ a Software Tester.

Main purpose of the position:

The Software Tester is responsible for a number of key testing aspects within the Development Team.

Responsibilities:

Daily Ticket Testing on the Azure DevOps portal

Monitoring of daily Automated Testing cycles with updates as needed

Writing of coded UI tests for Regression Testing

Direct communication with the developers on Defects & Tickets

Maintenance of the automated Test Environment & Software

Software Release Notes compilation and management

Key Skills:



C# Development experience 2 Years

Microsoft SQL Server Experience 2 Years

Excellent communication skills

Structured problem solving skills

Confident and Self Motivated

Qualifications/ Experience:



BSc or equivalent Degree

SYSPRO ERP Experience preferred

WMS Experience preferred

Crystal Report Experience preferred

Software Testing Experience

Learn more/Apply for this position