Test Analyst (Technical) – Contract – Midrand – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Leading enterprise in the manufacturing of premium automobiles that makes extraordinary ideas and gives clients the reality to experience the best cars is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join their cutting-edge team.
The candidate must have the ability to analyse a process from start to finish, modelling techniques, good communication and reporting skills.
Requirements:
- Degree in Information Technology
- 6- 8 Years commercial experience
- Path and Condition Testing.
- API Testing
- JIRA
- ALM
- Confluence
- Java
- AWS
Responsibilities:
- Defining and implementing test plan on projects
- Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT)
- Planning and effort estimation for test case execution
- Plan, organize and support test case creation
- Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts
- Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers
- Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution
- Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required
- Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing
- Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager
- Act as a point of contact between Developers and Testers
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree