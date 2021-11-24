Test Analyst (Technical) – Contract – Midrand – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Leading enterprise in the manufacturing of premium automobiles that makes extraordinary ideas and gives clients the reality to experience the best cars is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join their cutting-edge team.

The candidate must have the ability to analyse a process from start to finish, modelling techniques, good communication and reporting skills.

Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology

6- 8 Years commercial experience

Path and Condition Testing.

API Testing

JIRA

ALM

Confluence

Java

AWS

Responsibilities:

Defining and implementing test plan on projects

Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT)

Planning and effort estimation for test case execution

Plan, organize and support test case creation

Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts

Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers

Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution

Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing

Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager

Act as a point of contact between Developers and Testers

Reference Number for this position is NN53839 which is a Contract position based in Midrand offering a contract rate of up to R600 negotiable on experience and ability.

