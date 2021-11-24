Should you’re interested be in designing and writing programs that run automatic tests on new or existing software. Then you are the one?
One of my Prestigious clients are looking for a Test Automation Engineer to join their amazing team.
Location:
- Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Qualification:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree
- ISTQB
Minimum Experience:
- At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Technical/ Specific Skills:
- Test Automation Engineer / Test Performance Specialist
- Designing and writing Test Automation Scripts
- Using Test Automation Frameworks
- Investigating problems in software because of testing
- Working with Test Analysts and Software
- Developers to find solutions
Test Performance Specialist Responsibilities:
- Understanding the non-functional requirements from business
- Analysing the critical business scenarios
- Analysing the service level agreement objectives
- Developing the test scripts
- Designing workload model
Tools:
- Confluence,
- Jira,
- Cucumber,
- Jenkins,
- Selenium,
- UFT,
- Load Runner
Desired Skills:
- CLOUD
- confluence
- jira
- cucumber
- selenium
- UFT
- Load Runner
- Testing Automation
- Non-functional Testing