Test Automation Engineer

Should you’re interested be in designing and writing programs that run automatic tests on new or existing software. Then you are the one?

One of my Prestigious clients are looking for a Test Automation Engineer to join their amazing team.

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualification:

Relevant IT / Business Degree

ISTQB

Minimum Experience:

At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Technical/ Specific Skills:

Test Automation Engineer / Test Performance Specialist

Designing and writing Test Automation Scripts

Using Test Automation Frameworks

Investigating problems in software because of testing

Working with Test Analysts and Software

Developers to find solutions

Test Performance Specialist Responsibilities:

Understanding the non-functional requirements from business

Analysing the critical business scenarios

Analysing the service level agreement objectives

Developing the test scripts

Designing workload model

Tools:

Confluence,

Jira,

Cucumber,

Jenkins,

Selenium,

UFT,

Load Runner

Desired Skills:

CLOUD

confluence

jira

cucumber

selenium

UFT

Load Runner

Testing Automation

Non-functional Testing

