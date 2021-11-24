Tier 1 Support Engineer (Linux, SQL, Shift Work) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A technology company based in Stellenbosch seeks an ambitious Tier 1 Support Engineer who will mainly be responsible for the investigation and handling of basic support tickets (problems / issues) from clients and escalate if necessary. You will require Matric/Grade 12, a relevant ICT qualification (Diploma etc) with a database module in the course and be proficient with SQL/Oracle databases and Linux including RedHat. You must be willing to work shifts including 1 evening per [URL Removed] learn and know our products by heart.

Client Support use best suited electronic means available (ticketing system, monitoring, remote connection, mail, telephone, Skype).

Capture, report and analyse support tickets and problems associated.

Prioritize tickets and ensure frequent updates for / from the client and internal team.

Analyse symptoms to determine underlying problems.

Resolve issues or escalate to Level 2 Support Engineer but follow up until resolved.

Troubleshooting front end and back end (SQL as well as other databases).

Application Testing.

Know and adhere to support regulations for each client according to SLA.

Promote and foster good working relationships with direct team, other departments & clients.

Be on duty at all times during your shift as specified. Company offers support 24/7 either in the office or on remote standby.

Work shifts from 7 to 4 or 10 to 7.

Be on standby after hours as per roster.

Must be willing to work 1 evening support week per month.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric/Grade 12.

Relevant ICT education (Diploma etc) with a database module in the course.

Experience with SQL/Oracle database.

Experience with Linux (specifically Oracle or RedHat).

All of the above with above average results.

Own Transport.

Good to have

Experience in a 24/7 ICT helpdesk environment, with associated applicable SLAs.

Experience in the Telecommunication environment, in particular related to mobile network operators.

Interest in the ICT industry and in particular mobile network operators.

Interest in international affairs.

Willingness to travel.

ATTRIBUTES:

Energetic and self-driven.

Solid communication skills.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Good reporting skills (written and oral).

Attention to detail.

Ability to multitask.

Able to work under pressure.

Team player.

