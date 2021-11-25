AML Analyst: EDD (Fixed Term Contract) at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To execute daily operational activities within the Enhanced Due Diligence function thereby implementing and administrating legal and statutory requirements for the Financial Intelligence Centre Act 38 of 2001 (“FICA”), Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act 33 of 2004 (“POCDATARA”), Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998 and all related legislation, within Capitec Bank.

Experience

Minimum:

At least 1-2 year’s investigative experience within a financial / banking environment

Experience with collating and analysing information and making decisions based on the information.

Ideal:

At least 1-2 years’ experience in Anti-Money Laundering

FICA exposure within a financial/banking environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Risk and Compliance

Knowledge

Minimum:

Legislation regarding money laundering control and combating of terrorist financing

Client due diligence and or an AML environment.

Basic regulatory knowledge

Business and commercial awareness

Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures

Customer set up on Bancs system

Investigation methodology and techniques

Ideal:

Client due diligence and Enhanced due diligence on a customer

Knowledge of Capitec Bank; products and services.

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Attention to Detail

Researching skills

Reporting Skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Working with People

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Analysing

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

