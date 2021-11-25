Analyst Developer at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

Experience in the following development languages:

Minimum C# or VB.Net SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc) ASP.Net / Java Script / HTML / CSS Web Services .Net Framework XML IIS OO Development Methodologies An understanding of SOA



Ideal MVC or MVVM Design Pattern WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) & XAML WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) Powershell UML



Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in Systems Analysis or Design

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Banking systems

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Presentation Skills

Attention to Detail

Commercial Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations

Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas

Adhering to Principles and Values_Showing Community and Social Responsibility

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress

Analysing_Using Math

Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity

Analysing_Working with Financial Information

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

Applying Expertise and Technology_Displaying Technical Expertise

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Analysing_Critical Thinking

Adhering to Principles and Values

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting

Analysing_Reading Effectively

Adhering to Principles and Values_Demonstrating Beliefs and Principles

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Applying Expertise and Technology_Using Computers and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure

Analysing_Thinking Broadly

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance

Analysing_Solving Complex Problems

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position