Analyst Developer at Capitec

Nov 25, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

Experience in the following development languages:

  • Minimum
    • C# or VB.Net
    • SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc)
    • ASP.Net / Java Script / HTML / CSS
    • Web Services
    • .Net Framework
    • XML
    • IIS
    • OO Development Methodologies
    • An understanding of SOA
  • Ideal
    • MVC or MVVM Design Pattern
    • WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) & XAML
    • WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
    • Powershell
    • UML

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Certification in Systems Analysis or Design
Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Banking systems
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
  • Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas
  • Adhering to Principles and Values_Showing Community and Social Responsibility
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress
  • Analysing_Using Math
  • Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity
  • Analysing_Working with Financial Information
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers
  • Applying Expertise and Technology_Displaying Technical Expertise
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Analysing_Critical Thinking
  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Analysing
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
  • Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting
  • Analysing_Reading Effectively
  • Adhering to Principles and Values_Demonstrating Beliefs and Principles
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Applying Expertise and Technology_Using Computers and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure
  • Analysing_Thinking Broadly
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance
  • Analysing_Solving Complex Problems
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

