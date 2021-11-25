Analyst Developer: (Cape Town and Johannesburg) at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the Payments environment

To produce a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge wrt Payment systems, the Payments Industry (EFT, ADO, SWIFT, RTC) and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources

Experience

5 years Payments product specific work experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification

Knowledge

Min:

Must have good knowledge of:

.Net Framework

C#

XML

Windows Communication Foundation

SQL

Cobol

UML

Object Orientation Development

Payment Systems

Best practices for .Net programming

Latest .Net framework and it’s abilities

Design Patterns and Architectural Patterns

FTP

Web services

Windows Server OS

UI Design

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

ETL processes

Relational database technologies

Dimensional modelling

Standards and governance

UML

Systems analysis and design

Solid understanding of:

Payments systems environment

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas

Adhering to Principles and Values_Showing Community and Social Responsibility

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress

Analysing_Using Math

Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity

Analysing_Working with Financial Information

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

Applying Expertise and Technology_Displaying Technical Expertise

Analysing_Critical Thinking

Adhering to Principles and Values

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting

Analysing_Reading Effectively

Adhering to Principles and Values_Demonstrating Beliefs and Principles

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Applying Expertise and Technology_Using Computers and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure

Analysing_Thinking Broadly

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance

Analysing_Solving Complex Problems

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

