Back-end API Developer – Sunninghill – R600k per annum at e- Merge IT Recruitment

South Africa’s fastest growing healthcare brand and an organization known for delivering world-class service is currently scouting for a Back-end API Developer to join their top performing, world class healthcare and technology team.

You will be responsible for the development and support of all APIs within the organisation as well as providing analysis of current and future API requirements

If you are ready to take on an adventure by providing the healthcare industry’s most cutting edge software products this could be the role you are looking for.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience Required

Information Technology Degree

Minimum 3 years’ experience in software development

Previous experience in API development

Key Competencies and Skills

PHP

Python

Java – beneficial

Swagger understanding – beneficial

Reference Number for this position is GZ54004 which is a permanent position based in Sunninghill offering a cost to company salary of R600K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

PHP

Python

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

