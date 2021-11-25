Business Analyst (Cape Town or Johannesburg) at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements
- Liaise with development team to hand-over functional descriptions
- Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements
- Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions
Experience
Min:
- At least 3 – 5 years’ relevant business experience within the remote banking related channels
- Basic project management experience
Ideal:
- At least 1 – 3 years’ experience as Product Analyst / Junior Business Analyst within the remote banking related channels
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes
- Application development
- Business analysis and design
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
- A relevant process modelling language (i.e. UML)
- Business process modelling (BPM)
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- Agile development life cycle
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.