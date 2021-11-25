C# Software Developer Level 2 (.Net Core SQL GIT) – Pretoria Gauteng at e-Merge IT Recruitment

These trailblazers are innovative and have gaming technology running through their veins. They are on the hunt for a passionate and bright C# Developer to join their awesome team.

You will be working on a system that facilitates millions of transactions across the globe, using cutting-edge technologies and delivering on both functional and non-functional requirements.

This is your opportunity to be a part of a leading software house, APPLY NOW!!!!

Requirements:

BSc Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Relevant Software Related Qualification

5+ years’ experience

Primary skills:

C#

.Net Core

Micro Services

Actor programming model

Unit Testing

REST API’s

SQL Server / T-SQL

GIT

Scalable, High-Performance Distributed Systems

NUnit

JSON

Microsoft Service Fabric

TypeScript

Azure Dev Ops

Advantageous:

Couchbase

HTML/JavaScript

WCF

Dapper

Reference Number for this position is TRA54057 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria, Gauteng.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

