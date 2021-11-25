C# Software Developer Level 2 (.Net Core SQL GIT) – Pretoria Gauteng at e-Merge IT Recruitment

These trailblazers are innovative and have gaming technology running through their veins. They are on the hunt for a passionate and bright C# Developer to join their awesome team.
You will be working on a system that facilitates millions of transactions across the globe, using cutting-edge technologies and delivering on both functional and non-functional requirements.
This is your opportunity to be a part of a leading software house, APPLY NOW!!!!
Requirements:
- BSc Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Relevant Software Related Qualification
- 5+ years’ experience
Primary skills:
- C#
- .Net Core
- Micro Services
- Actor programming model
- Unit Testing
- REST API’s
- SQL Server / T-SQL
- GIT
- Scalable, High-Performance Distributed Systems
- NUnit
- JSON
- Microsoft Service Fabric
- TypeScript
- Azure Dev Ops
Advantageous:
- Couchbase
- HTML/JavaScript
- WCF
- Dapper
