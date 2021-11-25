C# Software Developer Level 2 (.Net Core SQL GIT) – Pretoria Gauteng at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Nov 25, 2021

These trailblazers are innovative and have gaming technology running through their veins. They are on the hunt for a passionate and bright C# Developer to join their awesome team.

You will be working on a system that facilitates millions of transactions across the globe, using cutting-edge technologies and delivering on both functional and non-functional requirements.

This is your opportunity to be a part of a leading software house, APPLY NOW!!!!

Requirements:

  • BSc Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Relevant Software Related Qualification
  • 5+ years’ experience

Primary skills:

  • C#
  • .Net Core
  • Micro Services
  • Actor programming model
  • Unit Testing
  • REST API’s
  • SQL Server / T-SQL
  • GIT
  • Scalable, High-Performance Distributed Systems
  • NUnit
  • JSON
  • Microsoft Service Fabric
  • TypeScript
  • Azure Dev Ops

Advantageous:

  • Couchbase
  • HTML/JavaScript
  • WCF
  • Dapper

Reference Number for this position is TRA54057 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria, Gauteng. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

