Comstor launches new partner portal

Comstor has launched the Comstor Partner Portal, an interactive platform enabling Comstor to provide improved customer support and drive growth across all Cisco architectures.

“The shift in demand on distributors for online tools to facilitate transactions and better service reseller partners has skyrocketed over the last two years,” says Louise Taute, Comstor director southern Africa, and marketing director at Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Ultimately business doesn’t stop, so with the portal we are providing partners a quick, seamless way to place orders and engage with the Cisco product ecosystem at any time and from anywhere. This is just another way the Westcon-Comstor team is looking to better service partners leveraging digital distribution tools.”

Comstor’s assets, training sessions and tools are proving increasingly popular, with usage figures rocketing since the start of the pandemic.

The portal will enable access for Comstor partners, providing a single location for them to obtain everything they need to grow their Cisco business. This includes the very latest promotions as well as links to Westcon-Comstor’s ecommerce platform, PartnerView, for checking stock, placing orders, taking advantage of renewals and more.

It also supports functionality such as a small business product configurator, events platform, and an interactive feedback tool to ensure ongoing improvement and output.

Russell Blackburn, EMEA vice-president at Comstor, comments: “Comstor is committed to supporting the ongoing success of our partners and helping them to grow their business in a way that works for them. As working hours continue to be flexible, it is of utmost importance that we provide partners with access to everything they need, whenever they need it, at the click of a button.”

As well as providing secure access to sales and marketing tools, assets and enablement materials, the portal is connected to other Westcon-Comstor tools to allow users to check order history, open RMAs, check stock, check serial numbers, and access demonstrations and trials.

There is also a small business focused area with a special focus on the Cisco Designed Small Business portfolio, in line with the aligned growth opportunity that Cisco has identified within the small business segment.