Data Scientist (Decision Science team) (CH726) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for Data Scientist in the Decision Science area, with about 2 years of experience. The ideal candidate will work under close supervision to ensure best practices are followed.

The purpose of the role is delivering business solutions via a collaborative approach involving mathematical formulae, business tactics, technological applications, statistics, data science and behavioural sciences to help senior management make data driven decisions within the retail credit risk environment.

Data scientists will help automate and improve processes, create new products and services and assist with improved decision making based on data within the retail credit risk environment.

Proven experience in:

2+ years of experience in building credit risk models (standard models like logistic regression and/or machine learning models) in Python/R/SAS

Business analysis and requirements gathering

Extracting and aggregating data from large relational databases

Data mining and predictive modelling

Reproducible coding experience and working with source control tools e.g., Git, Bitbucket

Working in cloud environments, e.g., Azure, AWS

Qualifications

Honours Degree in Data Science or Mathematics (Minimum)

Masters Degree in Data Science or Mathematics (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

Analytics and data analysis

Credit life cycle / Retail credit environment and industry

Modelling and implementation lifecycle

Solution and experimental design for model development

Statistical modelling and machine learning development and underlying theory and assumptions of techniques.

Predictive modelling techniques (statistical and machine learning) and deployment

Source control systems e.g., Git, Bitbucket, or Source tree

Relational database technologies

Data Science lifecycle and applicable skills within

Ideal:

Solution and experimental design

Machine learning model architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Interpretation of user requirements and translation into business requirements specifications

Solid understanding of:

Underlying theory and application of machine learning models must be able to understand underlying principles and theory and be able to teach others.

Best practices for statistical credit risk modelling and data science

Ethical AI design principles

Data Science and Modelling lifecycle

Skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Critical thinking

Attention to Detail

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Problem solving skills

Analytical Skills

SAS / SQL / Python Skills

Interpersonal & relationship management skills

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Learning and Researching

Writing and Reporting

Presenting and Communicating Information

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

