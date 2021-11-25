Developer – OpenEdge (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Nov 25, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Update and ensure accuracy of Developer Manager and Developer views in Task Manager by cross checking with the status report.
  • Attending scrum meetings.
  • Collaborating with other team members to ensure best results.
  • Report to the team members and not to the Scrum Master.
  • Responsible for writing code according to a supplied ASD.
  • Scope of work is non-core, narrow in focus, low impact and peripheral in nature.
  • Works closely with the pool lead or functional owner.
  • Provides daily progress reporting to the Pool lead or Developer manager.

Skills / Experience:

  • Progress software experience an advantage
  • 5 years’ development experience
  • 5 years’ Individual Life Insurance knowledge
  • Financial Services’ Experience
  • Fundamental proficiency with the development environment and coding language used.
  • Basic problem-solving skills and some ability to ask the right questions to clarify the understanding of supplied requirements.
  • Good communication skills are essential.
  • Must be proactive, have a quest to gain knowledge and show signs of lateral/logical thinking.
  • Must be able to work as an individual or as part of a team.
  • Be able to work to tight deadlines.
  • Work in a logical manner.
  • Demonstrate attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

  • Progress
  • OpenEdge
  • Developer

