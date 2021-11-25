Full Stack Developer at Capitec

Purpose Statement

The company requires a Full Stack Software Developer who has the same level of passion for high quality software solutions.

You will be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment of each new product.

As a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and back end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries.

Develop and maintaining web applications

Create automated and scalable solutions

Develop reusable code and libraries for future use

Translate UI and UX wireframes to visual elements of the application

Integrate frontend and backend aspects of the application

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Experience

6 years’ proven experience in software development in the following development languages: HTML Javascript CSS C# .Net Core Write effective API’s (REST / Swagger) Write effective Unit Tests (TDD) Write effective Front-end Code following Capitec’s UX Standards Git source code version control SQL Application Architecture & Design Application and Data integration OO Development Methodologies



Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

Banking systems environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

