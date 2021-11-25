Full Stack Developer at Capitec

Nov 25, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • The company requires a Full Stack Software Developer who has the same level of passion for high quality software solutions.
  • You will be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment of each new product.
  • As a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and back end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries.
  • Develop and maintaining web applications
  • Create automated and scalable solutions
  • Develop reusable code and libraries for future use
  • Translate UI and UX wireframes to visual elements of the application
  • Integrate frontend and backend aspects of the application
  • Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Experience

  • 6 years’ proven experience in software development in the following development languages:
    • HTML
    • Javascript
    • CSS
    • C#
    • .Net Core
    • Write effective API’s (REST / Swagger)
    • Write effective Unit Tests (TDD)
    • Write effective Front-end Code following Capitec’s UX Standards
    • Git source code version control
    • SQL
    • Application Architecture & Design
    • Application and Data integration
    • OO Development Methodologies

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position