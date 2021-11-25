Intermediate C# Developer – Sandton – R720k per annum

A vibrant, dynamic player in the life insurance sector is looking for a passionate intermediate C# to join their intellectual team. Joining this team will allow you to work with the top tech in the industry, while working side by side with leading creative minds.
You will work within a small tight team of highly educated skilled people.
If you can entertain both Backend devs as well as Frontend this is the role for you. APPLY TODAY!!
If you fit some of the following stereotypes, you’ll probably fit in well:
- 4+ years’ experience
- Knowledgeable, opinionated – you don’t need to be eccentric
- Educated both formally (Tech Degree) but also curious
Tech background includes:
- C#
- OOP
- OOD & Design Patterns
- WCF or ASP Net
- .Net 4
- LINQ
- JavaScript
- JQuery
- CSS
- ERP
- Web Security
- Micro Services
- Rabbit MQ
- Azure would be an advantage
Reference Number for this position is RS50754. This is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to R720k per annum based on experience, skillset, and current level. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] , or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
