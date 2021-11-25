Intermediate Java Developer (Flutter/Angular) (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A multinational Software Development House seeks the coding expertise of an Intermediate Java Developer with 5+ years experience and Flutter and Angular skills to fill a 12-Month Contract role. Your tech toolset must also include: Java, JPA, JMS, Git, Maven, Spring Boot, Spring Cloud, Linux Server, Docker, REST APIs, PL/SQL. You will work mostly remote with coming to the office on an ad hoc [URL Removed]
- Flutter
- Angular
Other –
- Java
- Java Persistence API (JPA)
- Java Messaging Service (JMS)
- Git
- Maven
- Spring Boot
- Oracle database PL/SQL
- Basic Linux Server management skills
- Docker
- Spring Cloud
- REST APIs
- Spring Core / Struts and Tiles / JSP / jQuery / Oracle as required
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.
