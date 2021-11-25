IT Administrator

Nov 25, 2021

  • Computer hardware and software systems and programs
  • Computer networks, network administration and network installation
  • Computer troubleshooting
  • Computer viruses and security
  • Mail and internet programs
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Decision making skills
  • EPR experience that includes Oracle and SAP
  • Plan, organise, direct, control and evaluate the operations of information systems and electronic data processing
  • Develop and implement policies and procedures for electronic data processing and computer systems operations and development
  • Meet with managers and discuss system requirements, specifications, costs and timelines
  • Control the computer systems budgets and expenditures
  • Manage the IT department to meet the following standards and goals:
  • Technology is accessible and equipped with hardware and software fit for purpose.
  • Install and support required hardware and software
  • IT is familiar with all hardware and software
  • IT is familiar with network operating system
  • Troubleshoot hardware, software and network operating system
  • Provide orientation to new users of existing technology
  • Train staff about potential and new uses of existing technology
  • Maintain current and accurate inventory of technology hardware, software and resources
  • Planning and administration:
  • Maintain log and/or list of required repairs and maintenance
  • Ensure compliance with Change Control system
  • Make recommendations about purchase of technology resources
  • Research current and potential resources and services
  • Provide network accounts and passwords as required
  • Monitor security of all technology
  • Manage TCP/IP architecture
  • Ensure that regular backups are in place & offsite backups are changed weekly
  • Program & control telephone system & setup new extensions
  • Identify and prepare hardware for disposal when appropriate
  • Ensure hardware is stripped and secured before disposal
  • Infrastructure Management
  • Manage Network infrastructure
  • Manage phone infrastructure
  • Responsible for CCTV infrastructure
  • Point of sale terminals
  • Manage backup power systems
  • Server room compliance and maintenance
  • Manage ERP system infrastructure and database

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle
  • SAP
  • ERP SYSTEMS
  • NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE
  • Network Administration
  • NETWORK INSTALLATION

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

