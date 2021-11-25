IT Administrator

- Computer hardware and software systems and programs
- Computer networks, network administration and network installation
- Computer troubleshooting
- Computer viruses and security
- Mail and internet programs
- Analytical and problem-solving skills
- Decision making skills
- EPR experience that includes Oracle and SAP
- Plan, organise, direct, control and evaluate the operations of information systems and electronic data processing
- Develop and implement policies and procedures for electronic data processing and computer systems operations and development
- Meet with managers and discuss system requirements, specifications, costs and timelines
- Control the computer systems budgets and expenditures
- Manage the IT department to meet the following standards and goals:
- Technology is accessible and equipped with hardware and software fit for purpose.
- Install and support required hardware and software
- IT is familiar with all hardware and software
- IT is familiar with network operating system
- Troubleshoot hardware, software and network operating system
- Provide orientation to new users of existing technology
- Train staff about potential and new uses of existing technology
- Maintain current and accurate inventory of technology hardware, software and resources
- Planning and administration:
- Maintain log and/or list of required repairs and maintenance
- Ensure compliance with Change Control system
- Make recommendations about purchase of technology resources
- Research current and potential resources and services
- Provide network accounts and passwords as required
- Monitor security of all technology
- Manage TCP/IP architecture
- Ensure that regular backups are in place & offsite backups are changed weekly
- Program & control telephone system & setup new extensions
- Identify and prepare hardware for disposal when appropriate
- Ensure hardware is stripped and secured before disposal
- Infrastructure Management
- Manage Network infrastructure
- Manage phone infrastructure
- Responsible for CCTV infrastructure
- Point of sale terminals
- Manage backup power systems
- Server room compliance and maintenance
- Manage ERP system infrastructure and database
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- SAP
- ERP SYSTEMS
- NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE
- Network Administration
- NETWORK INSTALLATION
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma