IT Projects Administrator at Mediro ICT

a Long term contract exist for a IT / Agile Project Manager with strong Administrations skills. CV to [Email Address Removed]
- The Project Manager will assist the Project Leader (Programme Manager for Programmes) in their operational projects management tasks. It also provides an information hub for the project or programme.
- Excellent in Microsoft Office Applications (Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Project, etc.)
- Project Management Office (PMO)
- Governance Processes
- Project Administration
- Project Financials
- Estimates and Pipeline
- Reporting
- Knowledge of Project Lifecycle (ITPM) and Agile
- QAP
- Strong Project Management skills would be advantageous.
- Strong Organisational skills and the ability to focus on multiple tasks at the same time.
Job Activities would include:
- Maintain and update the project plan (roadmap), which constantly represents a valid planning status (offer, scope, deliverables, timelines, costs and resources)
- Maintain project documentation (Project handbook, LOP
- Track and report project status.
- Create and maintain the information platform and project intranet site (insofar as this is installed)
- Schedule, organise and run project jour fixed meetings, taking minutes, and prepare presentations and ensures that LOP, risk management and project planning (incl. Date, budget) is regularly reported.
- Perform consistently to achieve high quality results with Project Finance Reporting to customers and Project Status Updates.
- Conforming to application of rules and standards as of line organisations and controlling, use of specifications (templates and checklists) from ITPM.
- Administrate PTAS & Update & maintain PCAS.
- On boarding of new project team members. (Project related tools, templates and procedures)
- Assisting the PMO Lead by taking responsibility for ISO training and activities in their respective departments.
- Provide updates to Marketing department with department plans/milestones and news.
- Assists the Project Lead with new requirements, estimations, resource planning, and pipeline management on all projects.
- Offer Process (Creation, QA, and Budget management)
Minimum Requirements
- 5-8 years sound and professional experience as a Project Manager
- At least 5-8 full cycle Application implementations experience (project preparation to implementation)
- Matric Certificate
- Administration Certificate
- IT / Business Degree
- Project Management Qualification (Prince2 / PMBOK / PMI / Six Sigma /ITIL or ASAP)
- Depending on the line of Business has a PMI, Six Sigma, or equivalent certification, if in Six Sigma, has black belt