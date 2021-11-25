IT Projects Administrator at Mediro ICT

a Long term contract exist for a IT / Agile Project Manager with strong Administrations skills. CV to [Email Address Removed]

The Project Manager will assist the Project Leader (Programme Manager for Programmes) in their operational projects management tasks. It also provides an information hub for the project or programme.

Excellent in Microsoft Office Applications (Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Project, etc.)

Project Management Office (PMO)

Governance Processes

Project Administration

Project Financials

Estimates and Pipeline

Reporting

Knowledge of Project Lifecycle (ITPM) and Agile

QAP

Strong Project Management skills would be advantageous.

Strong Organisational skills and the ability to focus on multiple tasks at the same time.

Job Activities would include:

Maintain and update the project plan (roadmap), which constantly represents a valid planning status (offer, scope, deliverables, timelines, costs and resources)

Maintain project documentation (Project handbook, LOP

Track and report project status.

Create and maintain the information platform and project intranet site (insofar as this is installed)

Schedule, organise and run project jour fixed meetings, taking minutes, and prepare presentations and ensures that LOP, risk management and project planning (incl. Date, budget) is regularly reported.

Perform consistently to achieve high quality results with Project Finance Reporting to customers and Project Status Updates.

Conforming to application of rules and standards as of line organisations and controlling, use of specifications (templates and checklists) from ITPM.

Administrate PTAS & Update & maintain PCAS.

On boarding of new project team members. (Project related tools, templates and procedures)

Assisting the PMO Lead by taking responsibility for ISO training and activities in their respective departments.

Provide updates to Marketing department with department plans/milestones and news.

Assists the Project Lead with new requirements, estimations, resource planning, and pipeline management on all projects.

Offer Process (Creation, QA, and Budget management)

Minimum Requirements

5-8 years sound and professional experience as a Project Manager

At least 5-8 full cycle Application implementations experience (project preparation to implementation)

Matric Certificate

Administration Certificate

IT / Business Degree

Project Management Qualification (Prince2 / PMBOK / PMI / Six Sigma /ITIL or ASAP)

Depending on the line of Business has a PMI, Six Sigma, or equivalent certification, if in Six Sigma, has black belt

