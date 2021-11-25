IT Projects Administrator at Mediro ICT

Nov 25, 2021

a Long term contract exist for a IT / Agile Project Manager with strong Administrations skills. CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • The Project Manager will assist the Project Leader (Programme Manager for Programmes) in their operational projects management tasks. It also provides an information hub for the project or programme.
  • Excellent in Microsoft Office Applications (Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Project, etc.)
  • Project Management Office (PMO)
  • Governance Processes
  • Project Administration
  • Project Financials
  • Estimates and Pipeline
  • Reporting
  • Knowledge of Project Lifecycle (ITPM) and Agile
  • QAP
  • Strong Project Management skills would be advantageous.
  • Strong Organisational skills and the ability to focus on multiple tasks at the same time.

Job Activities would include:

  • Maintain and update the project plan (roadmap), which constantly represents a valid planning status (offer, scope, deliverables, timelines, costs and resources)
  • Maintain project documentation (Project handbook, LOP
  • Track and report project status.
  • Create and maintain the information platform and project intranet site (insofar as this is installed)
  • Schedule, organise and run project jour fixed meetings, taking minutes, and prepare presentations and ensures that LOP, risk management and project planning (incl. Date, budget) is regularly reported.
  • Perform consistently to achieve high quality results with Project Finance Reporting to customers and Project Status Updates.
  • Conforming to application of rules and standards as of line organisations and controlling, use of specifications (templates and checklists) from ITPM.
  • Administrate PTAS & Update & maintain PCAS.
  • On boarding of new project team members. (Project related tools, templates and procedures)
  • Assisting the PMO Lead by taking responsibility for ISO training and activities in their respective departments.
  • Provide updates to Marketing department with department plans/milestones and news.
  • Assists the Project Lead with new requirements, estimations, resource planning, and pipeline management on all projects.
  • Offer Process (Creation, QA, and Budget management)

Minimum Requirements

  • 5-8 years sound and professional experience as a Project Manager
  • At least 5-8 full cycle Application implementations experience (project preparation to implementation)
  • Matric Certificate
  • Administration Certificate
  • IT / Business Degree
  • Project Management Qualification (Prince2 / PMBOK / PMI / Six Sigma /ITIL or ASAP)
  • Depending on the line of Business has a PMI, Six Sigma, or equivalent certification, if in Six Sigma, has black belt

