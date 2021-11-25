IT Software Developer at Headhunters

Nov 25, 2021

Our leading client based in George is currently looking to employ an experienced IT Software Developer.

Stack required:

  • C#
  • VB.Net
  • Javascript
  • ASP.Net
  • MVC
  • Angular
  • Entity Framework
  • MS SQL and T-SQL scripting
  • MS SQL database design
  • MS .Net 2.0 through 4.8
  • .Net Core 3.1
  • Azure Dev Ops
  • 5+ years experience

Person specification:

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
  • Thoroughness
  • Confidentiality
  • Strong ability to analyze information
  • Professionalism
  • Quality Focus
  • Adaptability
  • Proactiveness
  • Great time management skills
  • Displays resilience, tenacity, focus, discipline and ability to foster positive relationships.

Skills:

  • Highly self-motivated with the ability to work independently with guidance and minimal supervision.
  • Ability to work in a fast paced, ever-changing environment with ease and handle a broad range of projects.
  • Excellent organisational skills, ability to multi-task
  • Have critical and analytical thinking to effectively solve problems
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Attention to detail and deadlines
  • Ability to prioritise and manage own workload amid conflicting demands and busy work periods.
  • Ability to deal with frequent changes

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position