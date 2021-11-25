IT Software Developer at Headhunters

Our leading client based in George is currently looking to employ an experienced IT Software Developer.

Stack required:

C#

VB.Net

Javascript

ASP.Net

MVC

Angular

Entity Framework

MS SQL and T-SQL scripting

MS SQL database design

MS .Net 2.0 through 4.8

.Net Core 3.1

Azure Dev Ops

5+ years experience

Person specification:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.

Thoroughness

Confidentiality

Strong ability to analyze information

Professionalism

Quality Focus

Adaptability

Proactiveness

Great time management skills

Displays resilience, tenacity, focus, discipline and ability to foster positive relationships.

Skills:

Highly self-motivated with the ability to work independently with guidance and minimal supervision.

Ability to work in a fast paced, ever-changing environment with ease and handle a broad range of projects.

Excellent organisational skills, ability to multi-task

Have critical and analytical thinking to effectively solve problems

Ability to work under pressure

Attention to detail and deadlines

Ability to prioritise and manage own workload amid conflicting demands and busy work periods.

Ability to deal with frequent changes

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position