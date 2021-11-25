IT Software Developer at Headhunters

Our leading client based in George is currently looking to employ an experienced IT Software Developer.
Stack required:
- C#
- VB.Net
- Javascript
- ASP.Net
- MVC
- Angular
- Entity Framework
- MS SQL and T-SQL scripting
- MS SQL database design
- MS .Net 2.0 through 4.8
- .Net Core 3.1
- Azure Dev Ops
- 5+ years experience
Person specification:
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
- Thoroughness
- Confidentiality
- Strong ability to analyze information
- Professionalism
- Quality Focus
- Adaptability
- Proactiveness
- Great time management skills
- Displays resilience, tenacity, focus, discipline and ability to foster positive relationships.
Skills:
- Highly self-motivated with the ability to work independently with guidance and minimal supervision.
- Ability to work in a fast paced, ever-changing environment with ease and handle a broad range of projects.
- Excellent organisational skills, ability to multi-task
- Have critical and analytical thinking to effectively solve problems
- Ability to work under pressure
- Attention to detail and deadlines
- Ability to prioritise and manage own workload amid conflicting demands and busy work periods.
- Ability to deal with frequent changes
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.