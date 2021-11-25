Logistics System Consultant

Responsibilities

Provide comprehensive technical advice on all aspects of geographic and logistical software components

Integration of software into digital, professional and technical processes and system landscape of customers

Provide customers with development modules and advise how to optimally connect to the API interfaces relating to planning and optimization

Intermediate knowledge of Java, Java Script or C# would be beneficial as well as working knowledge of web interfaces such as JSON, REST and or SOAP

Employer & Job Benefits:

