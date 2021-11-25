Logistics System Consultant

Nov 25, 2021

Responsibilities

  • Provide comprehensive technical advice on all aspects of geographic and logistical software components
  • Integration of software into digital, professional and technical processes and system landscape of customers
  • Provide customers with development modules and advise how to optimally connect to the API interfaces relating to planning and optimization

Intermediate knowledge of Java, Java Script or C# would be beneficial as well as working knowledge of web interfaces such as JSON, REST and or SOAP

