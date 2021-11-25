Low Code Developer at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Low Code Developer

Department: I.T

Location: Hillcrest, Durban

General

Accountable to: Head of Development

Direct reports: None as this time

Purpose of the Role:

Are you someone with a passion for integration, process automation and orchestration? Do you have a natural ability to diagnose application issues and to decide what can be done with low-code instead of traditional coding (80/20 rule)?

Are you intuitive about how an idea can be turned to an actual working application?

You may have found the perfect next step in your career.

At The Unlimited you will be part of a team responsible for solving business challenges in an agile, fun and fast-paced environment. You will be working directly with business to understand requirements and deliver solutions using a low-code application development tool.

Key Responsibilities:

Building efficient solutions

Problem solving

Sense of urgency

Knowledge and Experience:

Experience with BPM/Orchestration or Low Code tools or platforms

Technical background

Business analysis

Advantageous

Understanding of C# and database programming

Understanding the full SDLC

Leading and managing others

Personal Characteristics:

Strong ability and desire to create robust business solutions at a technical level

People skills – collaborating with business for the best solution and communicating well

Flexibility and openness to learning new technologies

Sense of humour

