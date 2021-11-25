.NET Developer

Would you like to work with a team at one of the Leading African network of popular digital publishing brands and online services?

Our Client is known as on of the largest media companies in South Africa

Minimum Qualifications Required:

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics

Required Experience and exposure to qualify for this opportunity:

5+ years development experience working with ASP.NET and C#

2+ years development experience working with .NET Core

Understanding fundamental design patterns and principles (SOLID).

Previous experience on scalable web sites with high traffic load

Cloud experience – Azure

Experience in RESTful API development.

Advanced experience with JavaScript frameworks.

Client-side experience in HTML, CSS and SASS.

Experience in MS SQL Server and source control (Git).

Understanding of TDD.

For more information on this role send an email with your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

.Net

.net core

C#

REST API

ASP.NET MVC

AZURE DEVOPS

ASP.NET

NET Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

