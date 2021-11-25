Pick n Pay adds chat commerce with WhatsApp

Pick n Pay has selected Clickatell to manage its WhatsApp customer communication channel.

Customers can access Pick n Pay services by sending “Hi” to +27 60 070 3037. The easy to navigate menu then allows shoppers to choose which action they want to perform.

The Pick n Pay WhatsApp channel currently hosts catalogues, Covid-19 FAQs, store locator, Smart Shopper card services and other customer services options.

The partnership between Pick n Pay and Clickatell enables customers to manage their Smart Shopper status and details via WhatsApp. This includes the ability for its nine million active Smart Shoppers to view their loyalty points balance, block their lost or stolen cards, as well as order card replacements.

In addition, customers can quickly and easily update their personal details and enter competitions.

“According to Forrester, retail is leading the way in chat adoption, and we are excited to provide an engaging experience for Pick n Pay customers in chat. Consumers love chat and with the broad reach of WhatsApp it is the perfect channel for Pick n Pay to serve their customers,” says Pieter de Villiers, CEO and co-founder of Clickatell.

John Bradshaw, head of omnichannel at Pick n Pay, comments: “We are constantly looking to improve our customer service and to make it easier for our customers to engage with us.

“WhatsApp is a popular communication channel so it made sense to launch a chat option for our customers to engage with us whenever they choose. Customers are loving the WhatsApp messaging function and the opportunity to get store or Smart Shopper information within seconds.”