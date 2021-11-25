The Role: Essential Functions:
- Facilitate the daily development stand-ups and enforce the use the Scrum task board.
- Manage Agile ceremonies such as Sprint Planning, Grooming sessions and effective retrospectives.
- Responsible for the process success ?? assist the BA/PO and the team to enact the Scrum process to ensure productivity and delivery.
- Help the team collaborate effectively and manage their work successfully so that they can make realistic commitments and create product increments reliably.
- Monitor team throughput and delivery closely.
- Support the BA/PO in making product decisions and tackle product owner empowerment issues.
- Assist the BA/PO in Eliciting.
- Documenting additional requirements from stakeholders by using a variety of techniques such as interviews, document analysis, use cases.
- Workflow analysis, in the scenario where the development team requires detailed information to effectively satisfy the request.
- Manage and maintain process and product related documentation using Atlassian Confluence.
- Effectively provide feedback to internal stakeholders.
- Responsible for assisting the BA/PO with backlog management.
- Proactively address problems and suggest possible solutions throughout the full software development lifecycle.
- Assist with software testing and user acceptance testing
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification.
- Certified Scrum Master (CSM or similar)
- Knowledge and demonstrable competency using JIRA
Preferred Qualification:
- Knowledgeable in techniques to fill in gaps in the scrum
- Project Management
- Technical Agile Practices
Experience Required:
- At least 3+ years of experience in a Scrum Master role
- At least 5+ years of industry experience essential
- Experience within an agile development environment
- Experience with successful Agile techniques
Key Accountabilities: Technical agile practices:
- Promote Continuous Integration.
- TDD
- Refactoring
- User Stories
- BDD
- Visual Management
- Pairing
- Collaborative Design
- Estimation
- User Persona Sessions
- Story Mapping & Documentation
Personality and Attributes:
- Ability to analyse and think quickly and to resolve conflict
- Strong communication, interpersonal and mentoring skills
- Enact the Agile Framework by facilitating
- Ensure and manage Team Flow
- Communicate the framework visually