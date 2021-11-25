SCRUM MASTER

Nov 25, 2021

The Role: Essential Functions:

  • Facilitate the daily development stand-ups and enforce the use the Scrum task board.
  • Manage Agile ceremonies such as Sprint Planning, Grooming sessions and effective retrospectives.
  • Responsible for the process success ?? assist the BA/PO and the team to enact the Scrum process to ensure productivity and delivery.
  • Help the team collaborate effectively and manage their work successfully so that they can make realistic commitments and create product increments reliably.
  • Monitor team throughput and delivery closely.
  • Support the BA/PO in making product decisions and tackle product owner empowerment issues.
  • Assist the BA/PO in Eliciting.
  • Documenting additional requirements from stakeholders by using a variety of techniques such as interviews, document analysis, use cases.
  • Workflow analysis, in the scenario where the development team requires detailed information to effectively satisfy the request.
  • Manage and maintain process and product related documentation using Atlassian Confluence.
  • Effectively provide feedback to internal stakeholders.
  • Responsible for assisting the BA/PO with backlog management.
  • Proactively address problems and suggest possible solutions throughout the full software development lifecycle.
  • Assist with software testing and user acceptance testing

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification.
  • Certified Scrum Master (CSM or similar)
  • Knowledge and demonstrable competency using JIRA

Preferred Qualification:

  • Knowledgeable in techniques to fill in gaps in the scrum
  • Project Management
  • Technical Agile Practices

Experience Required:

  • At least 3+ years of experience in a Scrum Master role
  • At least 5+ years of industry experience essential
  • Experience within an agile development environment
  • Experience with successful Agile techniques

Key Accountabilities: Technical agile practices:

  • Promote Continuous Integration.
  • TDD
  • Refactoring
  • User Stories
  • BDD
  • Visual Management
  • Pairing
  • Collaborative Design
  • Estimation
  • User Persona Sessions
  • Story Mapping & Documentation

Personality and Attributes:

  • Ability to analyse and think quickly and to resolve conflict
  • Strong communication, interpersonal and mentoring skills
  • Enact the Agile Framework by facilitating
  • Ensure and manage Team Flow
  • Communicate the framework visually

Learn more/Apply for this position