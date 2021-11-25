Senior Business Intelligence Analyst

Our Client is seeking a BI Analyst, this role requires a motivated, energetic, inquisitive and highly numerate person, possessing a genuine love of numbers and the value that can be derived from interrogating them. The successful candidate will be a proud numbers geek!

Duties include, but not limited to:

Integration of new data sources into company databases so that it can be easily consumed, analyzed and included in relevant reports

Integration of data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuously improving what the company does and how we do it

Continually searching for new and useful ways to obtain, integrate and analyze data that is relevant to the company’s business model

Education of report end-users so as to ensure a maximum spread of expertise around the company and promote “self-help” solutioning

Conceptualizing, defining and delivering new reports, as well as improving existing ones

Analysis of data from various sources in order to ensure that the business acts proactively on the information at its disposal

Obtaining, manipulating and analyzing business data to derive experience assumptions

Trend analysis on historical data and deriving information to drive key business decisions

Hypothesizing, testing and comparing projected outcomes of scenarios for the growth of existing business and / or the development of new markets and / or changes to existing business rules

Highlighting potentially unprofitable scenarios in order to determine remedial action where possible

Monitoring of subsequent actual outcomes relative to model assumptions in order to determine likelihood of goal achievement (particularly in respect of new markets) and / or need for changes in tactics and strategy

Work with Product Managers and Product Owners in executing project plans or analytical tasks within assigned schedule and timeline

Essential Criteria:

1-2 years’ experience in data analysis and implementation of models

Hands-on experience with of relational databases, MySQL, SQL, OLAP, reporting tools (e.g. MS-Reporting Services (SSRS)

Undergraduate degree (or substantial progress towards one) with majors in math / stats / economics / engineering / actuarial science or similar. Alternatively, at least 3-years’ work experience in a data analysis role will be considered

Highly Proficient in excel (pivot tables, graphs, ability to pull in data from other sources, formulas, functions) or other statistical/analytical tools Desirable

Criteria:

Experience with VBA, data mining and statistical software such as R, Matlab, Octave, Python, Statistica, SPSS, STATA, etc. will be a strong plus

Ability to clean, manage, manipulate and use numerical data

A relevant post-graduate degree will be a strong plus

Person Specifications:

Accountability and Execution

Resilient

Self-Starter

Collaborative Relationships

Influences effectively

Time management

Problem Solving

Adaptability / Flexibility

Desired Skills:

BI Analyst

Senior BI Analyst

