Senior Full stack C# Developer – Semi Remote – up to R1.4m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The information age is upon us and the question begs, how do we keep up with it all?

The answer is simple; my client is widely considered a maestro in the space of consumer analysis, big data, and AI technology.

As far as expansion would have it, they are currently seeking a highly proficient Senior Full Stack C# Developer to join their dynamic, high calibre and passionate team of professionals in building Azure hosted applications in the retail analytical space.

Been looking for an opportunity to level up. Let’s chat.

How to score a chat with us:

BSc degree would be advantageous

8+ years’ focused experience in software development (C#)

MVC / MVP; REST APIs; JavaScript

Azure

SAAS experience would be advantageous

You can look forward to:

Web development and the designing and execution of new features

You will have influence over the product and technology roadmap

You will be involved in the multidisciplinary approach to problem solving and solution design, spanning both the virtual and real world

Write clean, sustainable, and scalable code

Partnering with teams to write, review and/or provide feedback on the technical design proposals

Developing prototypes

Reference Number for this position is DB53485 which is a permanent, semi-remote role offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Azure

MVC

Javascript

REST API

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position