Senior Java Developer – Sandton – R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A dominator in healthcare services is looking for a well-seasoned Java Developer to join their team of technically advanced developers, you will have the opportunity to work amongst key players in the IT world while reaping amazing employee benefits.

You will be required to develop projects for a large entity using the latest tech stack while having the absorb knowledge from key industry players. The ideal developer would need to have rigorous experience and exposure to Java and a hunger to succeed.

Essential requirements:

3-year university degree in computer science or business informatics, or similar qualification, is highly preferable

6 or more years’ experience in developing Java applications

Java

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SOAP UI / REST

JSON

Architectural Styles

Kafka

Zookeeper

Zuul

Eureka

Obsidian

Elasticsearch

Kibana

FluentD

Reference Number for this position is MK53941. This is a 12-month contract position based in Sandton offering rate of R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Email Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency with a wide range of positions available. We offer our technical skilled candidates’ options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the top companies in the right roles.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

