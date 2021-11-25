Senior Microsoft Dynamics Developer: Based in Malta at Ntice Search

Our client, a Microsoft Gold Partner, is looking to expand their IT team based in Malta. They are looking for an experienced Senior Microsoft Dynamics Developer to work with their EU and UK based customers on various projects. You must be willing to relocate to Malta for this position (relocation costs will be covered).

Malta is an island nestled in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea just south of Sicily. A breathtaking island with a warm/sunny climate and breathtaking landscapes. There is a large expat community in Malta and a very good education system which is based on the UK schooling system. English is widely spoken and is used as the language of choice in schools on the Island. If you are looking for a warm/sunny climate with the ability to travel to Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Malta offers you this and much more. To be considered for this role:

Fluent in English(read, write, and speak)

Bachelor’s Degree in IT or related field

3+ years’ experience developing solutions in Microsoft Dynamics products as a Senior Developer

Basic functional knowledge in business operations

Experience with cloud technologies

Experience leading a team in a project

Extensive knowledge .NET framework.

Experienced in developing object-oriented code using Visual Studio.

Knowledge of MS SQL Server and experience in writing SQL queries.

Knowledge of Team Foundation Server or any other version control systems

You will be joining a close nit team, with flexible working conditions. On offer is an attractive remuneration package which will be based on qualifications and work experience. There are several benefits on offer which will include: Relocation costs, initial housing, health insurance, life Insurance & travel insuranceResponsibilities:

Execute data migrations to and from Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Deliver requirements timeously and with superior quality.

Customize Dynamics 365 products using Visual Studio and other related technologies.

Create interfaces between Dynamics 365 and other external applications.

Unit test and document deliverables.

Release components to test using the suitable source control tools.

Take responsibility of the technical solution delivered to clients.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Dynamics

.Net Framework

Visual Studio

