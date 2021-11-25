Senior Software Developer (Ruby on Rails)

Our Client is seeking a Senior Software Developer.

You’ll be part of a culture of constant feedback and improvement. If you like the thought of continual growth as a developer (non-technical skills included), you’ll be right at home.

You are the owner of the features you implement and the bugs you fix, and you will be responsible for pulling people in at different stages of the development process, from working with a business analyst on improving the UI design to providing input into the training materials created for end users.

Stack

Ruby on Rails (we mostly do work on the back-end)

PostgreSQL (mostly through ActiveRecord, but raw SQL queries do come in handy sometimes)

Others: Sorbet, Jenkins, AWS, S3, Sentry, [URL Removed] where it makes sense

Experience:

Due to our full pipeline, we are ideally looking to hire developers who have at least five (5) years of software development experience in Ruby, or highly experienced polyglots who at least know some Ruby.

The work will include:

Doing direct integrations with other systems (including governments and hopefully banks in the future).

Expanding our API for other systems to integrate with us.

Technical design and implementation of new features.

Optimising for performance.

Squashing bugs.

Improving security.

Desired Skills:

Senior Software Developer

Ruby on Rails

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

