Software Engineer – Python Focus

Nov 25, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles has a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Engineer to join their dynamic team.

They are looking for someone with extensive experience in testing, implementing and monitoring solutions. The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 8 years experience.

We are especially looking for someone to lead our team to excellence in our Python codebase. So, if you are a visionary Python ninja, keep reading!

Skills we are looking for:

  • Great code organisation and quality
  • Commitment to infrastructure as code
  • Automation
  • TDD (Test-Driven Development)
  • BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)
  • Building CLI Tools
  • Building Python Libraries
  • Python Unit Testing
  • Using Public Cloud Services
  • Java Exposure
  • Restful services
  • CI/CD
  • Understanding of Agile ways of working
  • Strong Debugging skills

Skills that are advantageous:

  • Java Exposure
  • MongoDB Exposure
  • AWS services (e.g. SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)
  • TypeScript, NodeJS
  • Atlassian APIs

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

