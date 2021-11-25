Software Engineer – Python Focus

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles has a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Engineer to join their dynamic team.

They are looking for someone with extensive experience in testing, implementing and monitoring solutions. The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 8 years experience.

We are especially looking for someone to lead our team to excellence in our Python codebase. So, if you are a visionary Python ninja, keep reading!

Skills we are looking for:

Great code organisation and quality

Commitment to infrastructure as code

Automation

TDD (Test-Driven Development)

BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)

Building CLI Tools

Building Python Libraries

Python Unit Testing

Using Public Cloud Services

Java Exposure

Restful services

CI/CD

Understanding of Agile ways of working

Strong Debugging skills

Skills that are advantageous:

Java Exposure

MongoDB Exposure

AWS services (e.g. SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)

TypeScript, NodeJS

Atlassian APIs

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

