Software Engineer – Python Focus

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles has a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Engineer to join their dynamic team.
They are looking for someone with extensive experience in testing, implementing and monitoring solutions. The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 8 years experience.
We are especially looking for someone to lead our team to excellence in our Python codebase. So, if you are a visionary Python ninja, keep reading!
Skills we are looking for:
- Great code organisation and quality
- Commitment to infrastructure as code
- Automation
- TDD (Test-Driven Development)
- BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)
- Building CLI Tools
- Building Python Libraries
- Python Unit Testing
- Using Public Cloud Services
- Java Exposure
- Restful services
- CI/CD
- Understanding of Agile ways of working
- Strong Debugging skills
Skills that are advantageous:
- Java Exposure
- MongoDB Exposure
- AWS services (e.g. SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)
- TypeScript, NodeJS
- Atlassian APIs
Lets get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- Python
- TDD
- RESTful
- Building CLI Tools
- CI/CD
- Java Exposure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years