Software Test Analyst (Cape Town or Johannesburg) at Capitec

Nov 25, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To collaborate with the Business Analysts to define test scenarios
  • To prepare, participate in, and oversee the execution of test cases within a feature team
  • To participate in the validation of functional and non-functional test requirements
  • To participate in the preparation of test data in terms of input and expected outcome data
  • To participate in the preparation of required test environments

Experience

Minimum Experience

  • 2-3 years proven formal experience in QA testing, preferably within a continuous delivery development environment.

Ideal Experience

  • SQL Query Language Experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification
  • Certification in Software Testing

Knowledge

Minimum Knowledge Required:

  • Understanding the full Systems Development Project Lifecycle (SDLC)
  • Best practice in software and hardware testing

Ideal Knowledge Required:

  • Application of test tools
  • UML
  • Test Automation
  • Financial/Banking Systems

Skills

  • Analytical Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Communications Skills
  • Decision making skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Working with People
  • Relating and Networking
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position