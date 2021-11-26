Advanced (Intermediate) Software Developer at emediaIT

Are you an exceptional software developer, passionate about technology and driven to be the best you can be?

We are looking for an Advanced (Intermediate) Software Developer that will help lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions. emediaIT was formed in 2003 and provides innovative technology solutions that help organisations improve, grow and evolve.

Services: Digital Transformation, Software Development, Cloud Solutions, Internet Solutions, Voice Solutions and IT Consulting.

Products: Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft SharePoint, K2, Software Licensing and Hardware.

Roles and responsibilities:

Deliver high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on emediaIT’s offerings, on time and within budget

Assist with Technical Presales, Planning, Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management

Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation

Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development

Requirements:

Proven track record with minimum 3-5 years of experience preferred

BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred.

Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.

Desired Skills:

.NET

C#.Net Development

C#

Web Applications Development

HTML

CSS

MVC

MS SQL Server

Database Design

Database Administration

Web Services

orm

Jquery

Javascript

typescript

Azure Development

Visual Studio

Web API

AzureDevOps

Git

About The Employer:

We are looking for an Advanced (Intermediate) Software Developer that will help lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions. emediaIT was formed in 2003 and provides innovative technology solutions that help organisations improve, grow and evolve.

Services: Digital Transformation, Software Development, Cloud Solutions, Internet Solutions, Voice Solutions and IT Consulting.

Products: Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft SharePoint, K2, Software Licensing and Hardware.

Our Vision: To build a better tomorrow through technology.

Our Mission: To provide innovative technology solutions that help organisations improve, grow and evolve.

Our Values:

Innovation – Continuously learning, innovating and evolving.

Integrity – Ethical conduct and delivering on promises.

Excellence – Exceptional quality and value creation.

Ownership – Taking responsibility for outcomes and results.

Health – Work, life, physical, mental and spiritual health.

Sustainability – Planet and people before profit.

Why emediaIT?

– Great team and family type culture, including working hard and playing hard.

– We reward performance and results. Package is basic, benefits plus rewards.

– 500+ Clients. 250+ Projects completed. 17+ Years in operation. 6 4-legged team adoptions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Rewards

Cell allowance

medical aid

re-imbursed travel

Learn more/Apply for this position