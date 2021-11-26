Business Analyst – Queenstown – up to R550k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of the fastest growing, quality beverage companies in South Africa who are passionate, innovative, and entrepreneurial are looking for a brilliant Business Analyst to join their organization.

The successful candidate will be required to conduct the task of understanding business change needs, assessing the business impact of those changes, capturing, analysing, and documenting requirements.

Requirements:

Degree B. Engineering (Industrial)

4+ years’ Experience in business analysis, process analysis

SQL Expertise

Dynamics NAV Expertise

Advanced Excel Skills

FMCG Experience (Highly advantageous)

Ability to develop a systematic understanding of business processes and apply it to software/ system design and development

Able to identify problems and facilitate problem solving skills with an analytical mindset and approach

Ability to multi-task between multiple projects

Excellent analytical and planning skills

Ability to adapt to change and work in a fast-paced environment with cross-functional teams

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills written and verbal

