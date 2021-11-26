Business Intelligence Consultant

Duties
- Developing and managing business intelligence solutions for the organization
- Providing reports through office applications to improve business processes
- Collaborating with team members for the purpose of collecting data and executing the company’s mission
- Analyzing business requirements and processes and recommending them to the management and executives for implementation
- Creating and maintaining documentation that includes the design, requirements and user manuals for the organization
- Identifying the development needs for the purpose of streamlining and improving the operations of the organization for efficiency and profitability
Requirements
- Formal Business Intelligence and SQL qualification
- 5+ years working experience in the field of business intelligence and business analysis
- Excellent interpersonal, communication, listening and presentation skills
- The ability to work both as a team and independently
- Excellent problem solving and analytical skills
- Technological and computer knowledge
- Proper knowledge on business policies and regulations
- An understanding of budgeting procedures, methods, evaluation criteria and resource planning
- Strong management and leadership skills
- Understanding of the financial services field is advantageous
- Knowledge of semantic models / layers.
- Knowledge of designing frameworks and data structures for reporting and analysis
- Proficient in the use of query and reporting analysis tools
- Intermediate VBA, Python or equivalent coding skills
- Advanced Power BI skills
- Advanced Excel skills (Up to date with latest developments)
- Intermediate M-Query (Power Query)
- Advanced Power Pivot
- Intermediate knowledge of best practice and reporting database architecture
Desired Skills:
- QlikView
- Power BI
- PowerPivot
- Business Intelligence Tools
- Microsoft BI
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma