Business Intelligence Consultant

Nov 26, 2021

Duties

  • Developing and managing business intelligence solutions for the organization
  • Providing reports through office applications to improve business processes
  • Collaborating with team members for the purpose of collecting data and executing the company’s mission
  • Analyzing business requirements and processes and recommending them to the management and executives for implementation
  • Creating and maintaining documentation that includes the design, requirements and user manuals for the organization
  • Identifying the development needs for the purpose of streamlining and improving the operations of the organization for efficiency and profitability

Requirements

  • Formal Business Intelligence and SQL qualification
  • 5+ years working experience in the field of business intelligence and business analysis
  • Excellent interpersonal, communication, listening and presentation skills
  • The ability to work both as a team and independently
  • Excellent problem solving and analytical skills
  • Technological and computer knowledge
  • Proper knowledge on business policies and regulations
  • An understanding of budgeting procedures, methods, evaluation criteria and resource planning
  • Strong management and leadership skills
  • Understanding of the financial services field is advantageous
  • Knowledge of semantic models / layers.
  • Knowledge of designing frameworks and data structures for reporting and analysis
  • Proficient in the use of query and reporting analysis tools
  • Intermediate VBA, Python or equivalent coding skills
  • Advanced Power BI skills
  • Advanced Excel skills (Up to date with latest developments)
  • Intermediate M-Query (Power Query)
  • Advanced Power Pivot
  • Intermediate knowledge of best practice and reporting database architecture

Desired Skills:

  • QlikView
  • Power BI
  • PowerPivot
  • Business Intelligence Tools
  • Microsoft BI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

